VCK's Disciplinary Move: Aadhav Arjuna Suspended

In a decisive move, Thol Thirumavalavan, the chief of Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi (VCK), announced the suspension of the party's deputy general secretary, Aadhav Arjuna. The action follows Arjuna's contentious comments comparing Tamil Nadu's ruling DMK to a 'monarchy,' which stirred political waters.

Aadhav Arjuna, who previously aligned with the DMK before the 2021 Assembly polls, found himself at odds after demanding a share in power—a stance that sparked internal party concerns. The VCK, a vital ally of the DMK-led coalition, was compelled to act to protect its political reputation and align itself with its core values.

The suspension, effective for six months, provides Arjuna an opportunity to explain his stance. Thirumavalavan emphasized that the decision was not influenced by external pressures from the DMK but was necessary to maintain party discipline and to prevent further controversies.

(With inputs from agencies.)