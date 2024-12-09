Left Menu

BJP Leader Criticizes Mamata Banerjee's Remarks as 'Face-Saving Attempt'

Senior BJP leader Suvendu Adhikari criticized West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee's statements in the assembly as a face-saving attempt amid tensions between West Bengal and Bangladesh. He accused Banerjee of appeasement politics and condemned the circulation of fake videos, urging unity among India's religious communities.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kolkata | Updated: 09-12-2024 19:37 IST | Created: 09-12-2024 19:37 IST
On Monday, Senior BJP leader Suvendu Adhikari strongly criticized West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, describing her recent statements in the assembly regarding the Bangladesh situation as a "face-saving attempt."

In her address to the West Bengal Assembly, Banerjee had dismissed provocative claims from Bangladeshi politicians, asserting the absurdity of their statements that Bangladesh could occupy regions like Bengal, Bihar, and Odisha. Banerjee emphasized the need for cautious media coverage and highlighted the plight of the Hindu minority in Bangladesh following political unrest there.

Adhikari accused Banerjee of using appeasement politics, alleging a bias against Hindu protest efforts compared to allowances given to ministers from her own party for staging rallies. He further condemned her for blaming an unnamed political party for circulating fake videos to incite tension in the state, amidst ongoing violence in Bangladesh.

