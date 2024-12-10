Left Menu

Syria's New Dawn: Challenges and Hopes in a Rebel-Controlled Nation

As Syria transitions post-Assad, challenges loom with a rebel-led government promising inclusivity and religious tolerance. State operations are paralyzed as workers stay home, even as Israel and Turkiye engage in strategic military actions. Global powers reassess stances on once-deemed extremist groups.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Damascus | Updated: 10-12-2024 02:38 IST | Created: 10-12-2024 02:38 IST
  • Country:
  • Syria

In Syria, hopes for a peaceful transition face significant hurdles as the new rebel leadership takes control. Former President Bashar Assad's departure has left state operations in disarray, with a United Nations official stating that public services have ground to a halt.

Meanwhile, international actors continue to play roles in Syria's evolving political landscape. Israel has confirmed strategic strikes to prevent chemical weapons from falling into extremist hands, while Turkiye reports seizing territories from US-backed forces, highlighting the continuing fragmentation.

The global community is reevaluating previous terror designations for Syrian groups once allied with al-Qaida, indicating potential shifts in diplomatic relations. However, uncertainty lingers as regional powers and remnants of the old regime navigate the fragile new order.

(With inputs from agencies.)

