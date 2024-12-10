Left Menu

Trump's Controversial Nominees Face Senate Scrutiny

President-elect Donald Trump's controversial nominees, Pete Hegseth and Tulsi Gabbard, sought Senate support amidst doubts. Hegseth, a potential defense secretary, faced misconduct allegations, while Gabbard, nominated for director of national intelligence, grappled with concerns over her stance on Russia and lack of intelligence experience.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 10-12-2024 03:21 IST | Created: 10-12-2024 03:21 IST
President-elect Donald Trump is navigating rocky political waters as two of his nominees, Pete Hegseth and Tulsi Gabbard, face scrutiny from U.S. senators. Both are controversial figures, and their confirmations hang in the balance, reliant on ardent Republican backing.

Hegseth, known from his days at Fox News, is vying for the secretary of Defense post. He has met with Senator Joni Ernst, a key figure in his confirmation due to her combat experience and understanding of the military. Ernst's response post-meeting was cautiously optimistic, noting Hegseth's commitments to transparency and tackling sexual assault within the military.

Tulsi Gabbard, Trump's pick for director of national intelligence, encountered criticism related to her relations with Russia and past meetings with Syrian officials. Her confirmation could redefine the intelligence community's dynamics amid fears of increased politicization. Both nominees face a tight race for confirmation, especially with a narrow Republican majority in the Senate.

(With inputs from agencies.)

