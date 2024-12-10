Royal Decree Controversy: Najib's Prison Sentence Under Scrutiny
Malaysia's Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim remains tight-lipped about a royal decree that could allow jailed former premier Najib Razak to serve his sentence at home. The existence of such a decree is under legal scrutiny, with Najib seeking confirmation through Malaysia's Court of Appeal.
Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim of Malaysia faced scrutiny on Tuesday over a rumored royal decree potentially allowing former premier Najib Razak to serve his prison sentence from home. Questions concerning the decree remained unanswered, as Anwar cited ongoing court proceedings.
Najib Razak, convicted in a high-profile corruption scandal associated with the state fund 1MDB, received a 12-year prison sentence in 2022, which was later halved by a pardons board chaired by former King Al-Sultan Abdullah.
The matter has drawn significant public attention, with the Court of Appeal set to hear Najib's request for confirmation of the decree early next year, amid ongoing legal debates.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Opposition Unites: Demanding Inquiry into Adani Group's Alleged Corruption
PoJK's Deforestation Dilemma: A Crisis of Corruption and Chaos
TotalEnergies Halts Investments Amid Adani Corruption Scandal
Controversial Claims on Delhi's Education Policy: Allegations of Corruption and Incompetence
TotalEnergies Pauses Investment in Adani Amid Corruption Allegations