Royal Decree Controversy: Najib's Prison Sentence Under Scrutiny

Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim of Malaysia faced scrutiny on Tuesday over a rumored royal decree potentially allowing former premier Najib Razak to serve his prison sentence from home. Questions concerning the decree remained unanswered, as Anwar cited ongoing court proceedings.

Najib Razak, convicted in a high-profile corruption scandal associated with the state fund 1MDB, received a 12-year prison sentence in 2022, which was later halved by a pardons board chaired by former King Al-Sultan Abdullah.

The matter has drawn significant public attention, with the Court of Appeal set to hear Najib's request for confirmation of the decree early next year, amid ongoing legal debates.

