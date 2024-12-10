Biden Races Against Time to Fortify Ukraine Before Trump Era

The simmering conflict between Ukraine and its Russian aggressors escalates as President Joe Biden rushes to provide military aid before Donald Trump takes office. Biden's administration has announced over $2 billion in additional support as US support for Ukraine faces potential revaluation under the new leadership.

On the war's front lines, Ukrainian forces brace for Trump's presidency, worried about losing their biggest supporter. Even if US support diminishes, Ukrainian troops are determined to continue their fight, relying on the dwindling supplies of ammunition and weapons available, according to a Ukrainian commander codenamed Hummer.

Biden hopes his last-minute efforts, alongside strong European backing, will arm Ukraine sufficiently to withstand Russian forces, even as speculation mounts about reduced future US assistance. Trump's vision of a potential ceasefire fuels fears that such a move might only benefit Vladimir Putin, helping the Russian military recover and prolong the conflict.

(With inputs from agencies.)