Biden Races Against Time to Fortify Ukraine Before Trump Era

As President Joe Biden rushes to support Ukraine with billions in aid, the approaching Trump administration poses uncertainty for Ukrainian defenses. The conflict worsens with Russia's intensifying assaults, while global allies strategize amidst speculations about potential US policy shifts under Trump.

US President Joe Biden. (File Photo/Reuters) Image Credit: ANI
The simmering conflict between Ukraine and its Russian aggressors escalates as President Joe Biden rushes to provide military aid before Donald Trump takes office. Biden's administration has announced over $2 billion in additional support as US support for Ukraine faces potential revaluation under the new leadership.

On the war's front lines, Ukrainian forces brace for Trump's presidency, worried about losing their biggest supporter. Even if US support diminishes, Ukrainian troops are determined to continue their fight, relying on the dwindling supplies of ammunition and weapons available, according to a Ukrainian commander codenamed Hummer.

Biden hopes his last-minute efforts, alongside strong European backing, will arm Ukraine sufficiently to withstand Russian forces, even as speculation mounts about reduced future US assistance. Trump's vision of a potential ceasefire fuels fears that such a move might only benefit Vladimir Putin, helping the Russian military recover and prolong the conflict.

