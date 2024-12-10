Lalu Backs Mamata for INDIA Bloc Leadership

RJD chief Lalu Prasad on Tuesday endorsed West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee to spearhead the INDIA bloc, an alliance poised against the BJP. Prasad insisted that the Congress's hesitations do not affect Banerjee's potential leadership.

Days earlier, Banerjee expressed eagerness to lead the opposition coalition. She stated that she formed the bloc and could manage the dual responsibility of managing it while serving as West Bengal's Chief Minister, provided there's consensus among members.

This development comes amid preparations by Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar for a statewide 'Mahila Samvad Yatra' from December 15, aimed at assessing the progress of governmental initiatives and engaging with the populace, particularly women.

(With inputs from agencies.)