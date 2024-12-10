AAP's Battle Over Voter Deletion in Delhi Elections
Senior AAP leader Sanjay Singh accused the Election Commission of collusion with the BJP. He alleged voter names were being deleted ahead of the Delhi Assembly elections, particularly in AAP strongholds like RK Puram. This further fuels tension between AAP and BJP regarding voter eligibility and election integrity.
Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 10-12-2024 14:08 IST | Created: 10-12-2024 14:08 IST
- Country:
- India
Senior AAP leader Sanjay Singh has made serious allegations against the Election Commission, claiming it is colluding with the BJP ahead of Delhi's Assembly elections.
At a press conference, Singh pointed out that 3,800 voters' names have been proposed for deletion in the RK Puram constituency, an AAP stronghold.
The AAP has accused the BJP of targeting areas they often win, while the BJP counters by accusing the AAP of voting irregularities related to immigrants.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
BJP's Path to 2026: Strategy and Success in Assam's Political Landscape
Political Clash Intensifies: BJP vs. AAP in Delhi Assembly
Mahayuti Triumphs in 2024 Maharashtra Elections as BJP MP Kangana Ranaut Criticizes Opposition
BJP Clinches Victory in Assam By-Polls
BJP's Wins Propel Indian Markets Upward