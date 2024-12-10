AAP's Battle Over Voter Deletion in Delhi Elections

Senior AAP leader Sanjay Singh has made serious allegations against the Election Commission, claiming it is colluding with the BJP ahead of Delhi's Assembly elections.

At a press conference, Singh pointed out that 3,800 voters' names have been proposed for deletion in the RK Puram constituency, an AAP stronghold.

The AAP has accused the BJP of targeting areas they often win, while the BJP counters by accusing the AAP of voting irregularities related to immigrants.

