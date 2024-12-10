Left Menu

Opposition Moves No-Confidence Motion Against Vice President Dhankhar

Opposition parties have submitted a no-confidence motion against Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar. The move, backed by 60 MPs from various parties, highlights concerns over alleged partisan conduct. While top Congress leaders did not sign, the motion symbolizes a stand for parliamentary democracy amidst strained political relations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 10-12-2024 14:20 IST | Created: 10-12-2024 14:20 IST
Opposition Moves No-Confidence Motion Against Vice President Dhankhar
Vice President
  • Country:
  • India

On Tuesday, opposition parties submitted a notice to move a motion for the removal of Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar, accusing him of leading the House in a biased manner. Congress figures Jairam Ramesh and Naseer Hussain submitted the notice to Rajya Sabha Secretary General P C Mody. The vice president serves as the ex-officio chairman of the Rajya Sabha.

According to sources, approximately 60 opposition MPs, including those from Congress, RJD, TMC, CPI, CPI-M, JMM, AAP, and DMK, have endorsed the notice. Notably, top Congress leaders occupying Constitutional roles abstained from signing. Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge and Congress Parliamentary Party Chairperson Sonia Gandhi, along with key floor leaders, are not among the signatories. This opposition-led move stems from growing tensions with the Rajya Sabha chairman.

'INDIA group parties had no choice but to file a no-confidence motion against the Hon'ble Chairman of the Rajya Sabha for his allegedly biased conduct during Council proceedings,' said Congress General Secretary Jairam Ramesh. TMC MP Sagarika Ghose claimed this action, despite lacking the necessary votes to succeed, asserts a commitment to uphold parliamentary democracy.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump Threatens North American Trade Tariffs Over Immigration Issues

Trump Threatens North American Trade Tariffs Over Immigration Issues

 United States
2
Tongan Prime Minister Resigns Amid Political Tensions

Tongan Prime Minister Resigns Amid Political Tensions

 Australia
3
Alina Habba to Serve as Counselor in Trump's Second Term

Alina Habba to Serve as Counselor in Trump's Second Term

 United States
4
Historic Opportunity Amidst Turmoil: The Fall of the Assad Regime

Historic Opportunity Amidst Turmoil: The Fall of the Assad Regime

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Building Vietnam’s High-Income Economy: Opportunities in Trade, Skills, and Sustainability

Economic Collapse in Lebanon: Conflict Causes Massive Losses and Displacement Nationwide

Enhancing Somalia’s Social Contract Through Fiscal Reforms and Decentralized Services

Empowering Startups in Japan: The Role of Venture Capital and Cultural Reforms

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024