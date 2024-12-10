Opposition Moves No-Confidence Motion Against Vice President Dhankhar
Opposition parties have submitted a no-confidence motion against Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar. The move, backed by 60 MPs from various parties, highlights concerns over alleged partisan conduct. While top Congress leaders did not sign, the motion symbolizes a stand for parliamentary democracy amidst strained political relations.
On Tuesday, opposition parties submitted a notice to move a motion for the removal of Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar, accusing him of leading the House in a biased manner. Congress figures Jairam Ramesh and Naseer Hussain submitted the notice to Rajya Sabha Secretary General P C Mody. The vice president serves as the ex-officio chairman of the Rajya Sabha.
According to sources, approximately 60 opposition MPs, including those from Congress, RJD, TMC, CPI, CPI-M, JMM, AAP, and DMK, have endorsed the notice. Notably, top Congress leaders occupying Constitutional roles abstained from signing. Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge and Congress Parliamentary Party Chairperson Sonia Gandhi, along with key floor leaders, are not among the signatories. This opposition-led move stems from growing tensions with the Rajya Sabha chairman.
'INDIA group parties had no choice but to file a no-confidence motion against the Hon'ble Chairman of the Rajya Sabha for his allegedly biased conduct during Council proceedings,' said Congress General Secretary Jairam Ramesh. TMC MP Sagarika Ghose claimed this action, despite lacking the necessary votes to succeed, asserts a commitment to uphold parliamentary democracy.
