Brazil's Lula Recovering After Brain Surgery: Latest Updates

Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva is recuperating in ICU after undergoing surgery for a brain hemorrhage. The procedure followed headaches from a recent fall. Lula, 79, traveled to Sao Paulo for the operation, prompting the cancellation of a BRICS summit trip to Russia.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Saopaulo | Updated: 10-12-2024 14:45 IST | Created: 10-12-2024 14:45 IST
Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva

Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva is currently recovering in an intensive-care unit following surgery to address an intracranial hemorrhage, according to a statement by the Sirio-Libanes hospital released Tuesday morning.

The surgery was deemed necessary after the 79-year-old leader experienced headaches believed to have resulted from an October fall at his home. Lula had to travel over 1,000 kilometers from the capital, Brasilia, to Sao Paulo for the medical procedure, where doctors successfully drained the bleeding.

The Brazilian presidency has not issued any formal comments yet. The incident led to Lula canceling a planned trip to Russia for a BRICS summit. A press conference has been scheduled for 9 am local time to discuss details of the surgery.

(With inputs from agencies.)

