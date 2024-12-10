Zambia's Constitutional Court Rules on Edgar Lungu's Presidential Eligibility

Zambia's constitutional court has ruled that former President Edgar Lungu cannot run in future presidential elections. The court cited his service from 2015 to 2016, following President Michael Sata's death, as a complete term. Lungu's second term spanned from September 2016 to August 2021, after which he lost to Hakainde Hichilema.

In its judgment, the court confirmed that Lungu, a member of the Patriotic Front (PF) party, had been elected twice and therefore was ineligible for further presidential candidacy according to the constitution. This ruling comes after Lungu's return to politics, announced during a memorial for Sata.

Despite missing the court session, Lungu's absence was noted alongside a substantial police presence outside. PF spokesperson Emmanuel Mwamba expressed deep concern about the court's decision, stating that the party is thoroughly reviewing the ruling.

