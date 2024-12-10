Left Menu

Zambia's Constitutional Court Rules on Edgar Lungu's Presidential Eligibility

Zambia's constitutional court has declared former President Edgar Lungu ineligible for future presidential runs. Lungu's terms in 2015-2016 and 2016-2021 count towards his two-term limit. Despite his political comeback amid family legal troubles, the court's ruling bars his participation in upcoming elections.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 10-12-2024 17:38 IST | Created: 10-12-2024 17:38 IST
Zambia's constitutional court has ruled that former President Edgar Lungu cannot run in future presidential elections. The court cited his service from 2015 to 2016, following President Michael Sata's death, as a complete term. Lungu's second term spanned from September 2016 to August 2021, after which he lost to Hakainde Hichilema.

In its judgment, the court confirmed that Lungu, a member of the Patriotic Front (PF) party, had been elected twice and therefore was ineligible for further presidential candidacy according to the constitution. This ruling comes after Lungu's return to politics, announced during a memorial for Sata.

Despite missing the court session, Lungu's absence was noted alongside a substantial police presence outside. PF spokesperson Emmanuel Mwamba expressed deep concern about the court's decision, stating that the party is thoroughly reviewing the ruling.

(With inputs from agencies.)

