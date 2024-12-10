Pope Francis Meets Abbas Amid Rising Tensions in Gaza

Pope Francis is scheduled to meet Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas this Thursday, according to the Vatican. The meeting is part of Abbas's visit to Italy, where he will also hold discussions with Italian President Sergio Mattarella and Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni.

While details of their conversation have not been disclosed, it comes as the pope intensifies his criticism of Israel's military operations in Gaza. In a soon-to-be-released book, Pope Francis suggests the international community examine whether these actions amount to genocide, prompting a stern response from Israel's ambassador to the Holy See.

As Israel defends its offensive in Gaza, claiming it targets only Hamas, Gaza authorities report massive casualties and a humanitarian crisis. Pope Francis, who maintains contact with Gaza's Catholic community, has not shied away from denouncing the international community's failure to end the conflict, calling Israeli strikes on Lebanon 'beyond morality.'

(With inputs from agencies.)