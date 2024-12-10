Left Menu

EU Targets Russian Hybrid Threats with Sanctions

The European Union is considering its first sanctions against Russian hybrid threats—such as election interference, cyberattacks, and economic sabotage—following increased incidents across its member states. A framework for these sanctions, potentially affecting individuals and entities linked to Russia, was agreed upon in October.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 10-12-2024 19:13 IST | Created: 10-12-2024 19:13 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The European Union is set to discuss its first potential sanctions aimed at countering Russian hybrid threats such as election meddling, cyberattacks, and economic sabotage, according to EU diplomats. This move comes amid a surge in such activities across Europe following Russia's invasion of Ukraine nearly three years ago.

A list of 16 individuals and three entities could be added to the new sanctions framework agreed upon in October. The targets, mostly Russian, also include individuals from Moldova, Ivory Coast, and Georgia, as well as one entity from Togo. The EU Commission has proposed these sanctions to convey a stern warning to Moscow, underscoring a commitment not to tolerate such threats.

NATO has reported an escalation of attacks attributed to Russia in the Czech Republic, Estonia, Germany, and other European countries. Meanwhile, geopolitical tensions are rising, as evidenced by recent developments in Georgia and Romania. The EU remains focused on containing Russian influence within its borders and beyond.

(With inputs from agencies.)

