RSS Leader's Call to Action: End Atrocities Against Hindus in Bangladesh

Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh leader Sunil Ambekar urged the Indian government to take firm actions against the persecution of Hindus in Bangladesh. Addressing the Sakal Hindu Samaj gathering, he called for international collaboration to curb these atrocities. He emphasized the importance of identifying and addressing global powers influencing the unrest.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Nagpur | Updated: 10-12-2024 19:20 IST | Created: 10-12-2024 19:20 IST
Sunil Ambekar
  • Country:
  • India

Sunil Ambekar, leader of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh, has issued a stern call for stronger measures from the Indian government to halt the persecution of Hindus in Bangladesh.

Speaking at a gathering organized by the Sakal Hindu Samaj, Ambekar insisted that India should not only act decisively but also collaborate with other nations to prevent these human rights violations.

He highlighted the influence of certain global forces in perpetuating the violence, urging the need to expose and counter them effectively.

(With inputs from agencies.)

