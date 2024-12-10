RSS Leader's Call to Action: End Atrocities Against Hindus in Bangladesh

Sunil Ambekar, leader of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh, has issued a stern call for stronger measures from the Indian government to halt the persecution of Hindus in Bangladesh.

Speaking at a gathering organized by the Sakal Hindu Samaj, Ambekar insisted that India should not only act decisively but also collaborate with other nations to prevent these human rights violations.

He highlighted the influence of certain global forces in perpetuating the violence, urging the need to expose and counter them effectively.

(With inputs from agencies.)