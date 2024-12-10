Left Menu

TMC MLA's Mosque Proposal Sparks Political Controversy

TMC MLA Humayun Kabir's proposal to build a Babri Masjid-like mosque in Murshidabad by 2025 has drawn criticism from the opposition BJP and Congress. While the TMC distanced itself from the comment, Kabir defended the project as a historical tribute, not a divisive act.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kolkata | Updated: 10-12-2024 21:46 IST | Created: 10-12-2024 21:46 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

TMC MLA Humayun Kabir announced plans on Tuesday to establish a mosque in West Bengal's Murshidabad district by 2025, designed to resemble the Babri Masjid, igniting backlash from opposition parties BJP and Congress.

Kabir, recognized for his contentious remarks, stated the mosque would honor the dismantled structure in Ayodhya and unify the Muslim community in their shared history.

The TMC, under Mamata Banerjee's leadership, distanced itself from Kabir's declaration, while Opposition Leader Suvendu Adhikari condemned it as political maneuvering. Congress leader Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury labeled the comment irresponsible.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Latest News

