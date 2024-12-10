TMC MLA's Mosque Proposal Sparks Political Controversy
TMC MLA Humayun Kabir's proposal to build a Babri Masjid-like mosque in Murshidabad by 2025 has drawn criticism from the opposition BJP and Congress. While the TMC distanced itself from the comment, Kabir defended the project as a historical tribute, not a divisive act.
- India
TMC MLA Humayun Kabir announced plans on Tuesday to establish a mosque in West Bengal's Murshidabad district by 2025, designed to resemble the Babri Masjid, igniting backlash from opposition parties BJP and Congress.
Kabir, recognized for his contentious remarks, stated the mosque would honor the dismantled structure in Ayodhya and unify the Muslim community in their shared history.
The TMC, under Mamata Banerjee's leadership, distanced itself from Kabir's declaration, while Opposition Leader Suvendu Adhikari condemned it as political maneuvering. Congress leader Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury labeled the comment irresponsible.
