Biden Administration to Back New Syrian Leadership

The Biden administration has announced plans to recognize and support a new Syrian government that rejects terrorism, dismantles chemical weapons, and protects minority rights. Secretary of State Antony Blinken emphasized collaboration with Syrian and regional partners for a smooth transition, despite the controversial involvement of rebel group Hayat Tahrir al-Sham.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Washington DC | Updated: 10-12-2024 22:18 IST | Created: 10-12-2024 22:18 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
The Biden administration has declared its intent to recognize and support a new Syrian government, contingent upon its rejection of terrorism, dismantling of chemical weapon stockpiles, and commitment to minority rights protection.

Secretary of State Antony Blinken, in a statement, highlighted the U.S.'s collaboration with Syrian entities and regional allies to ensure a seamless transition from President Bashar Assad's regime. He didn't specify the groups involved, yet he noted that discussions with the primary Syrian rebel faction could be on the table.

The United States emphasized the importance of a transparent and inclusive transition process, cautioning against foreign interference in Syria's future. Blinken assured that the U.S. is prepared to fully support a new government emerging from this process.

(With inputs from agencies.)

