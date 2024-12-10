Himachal Congress Predicts 2027 Electoral Triumph

Himachal Pradesh's minister, Anirudh Singh, has voiced strong confidence that the Congress party will secure victory in the 2027 assembly elections and maintain its grip on power.

Speaking at a press gathering, the Panchayati Raj minister labeled the BJP a 'party of liars,' accusing them of disseminating falsehoods over the past two years.

Singh emphasized that the Congress made ten guarantees before taking power in 2022, of which several have been met, with efforts ongoing for the remainder. He also charged the BJP with squandering public funds during its rule.

(With inputs from agencies.)