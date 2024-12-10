BRS Stages Boycott Over Assembly Speaker's Actions
The BRS in Telangana has announced a boycott of an orientation program for MLAs and MLCs. The protest is against the Assembly Speaker's alleged biased actions, including barring BRS members from entering the premises during a previous protest and delaying decisions on MLAs' defections.
The opposition BRS in Telangana declared its intent to boycott an upcoming orientation program for MLAs and MLCs, expressing discontent with the Assembly Speaker's perceived partisan actions.
BRS working president, K T Rama Rao, criticized Speaker G Prasad Kumar for preventing party members from entering the Assembly on Monday when they attempted to protest.
The protest was aimed at exposing an alleged nexus between CM Revanth Reddy and industrialist Gautam Adani. Rao also accused the Speaker of stalling decisions on MLA defections and not providing adequate time for BRS members to voice their concerns.
