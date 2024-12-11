Political Turmoil in South Korea: Impeachment Motion Looms Over Martial Law Decree

The South Korean political climate intensifies as the national police chief and Seoul's top officer face detention over enforcing President Yoon Suk Yeol's recent martial law. This development comes just ahead of the Democratic Party's plans to push for Yoon's impeachment, accusing the decree of overstepping constitutional boundaries.

Earlier, former defense minister Kim Yong Hyun was arrested following a court's approval, marking the first arrest since the controversial martial law introduction on December 3. Kim's arrest centers around allegations of rebellion and abuse of power, adding to the political tension surrounding Yoon's administration.

Opposition parties and experts contest the constitutionality of Yoon's decree. They argue that the martial law lacks justification under current circumstances, asserting that deploying troops to suspend parliamentary activities represents an act of rebellion. Yoon's administration, fraught with friction since 2022, faces increasing opposition efforts to impeach and challenge his leadership.

