Left Menu

Political Turmoil in South Korea: Impeachment Motion Looms Over Martial Law Decree

The South Korean police chief and Seoul's top officer were detained over the enforcement of President Yoon Suk Yeol's martial law. Opposition parties argue the law was unconstitutional, leading to a looming impeachment motion. Arrests and political friction exacerbate tensions between Yoon and liberal rivals.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Seoul | Updated: 11-12-2024 06:24 IST | Created: 11-12-2024 06:24 IST
Political Turmoil in South Korea: Impeachment Motion Looms Over Martial Law Decree
  • Country:
  • South Korea

The South Korean political climate intensifies as the national police chief and Seoul's top officer face detention over enforcing President Yoon Suk Yeol's recent martial law. This development comes just ahead of the Democratic Party's plans to push for Yoon's impeachment, accusing the decree of overstepping constitutional boundaries.

Earlier, former defense minister Kim Yong Hyun was arrested following a court's approval, marking the first arrest since the controversial martial law introduction on December 3. Kim's arrest centers around allegations of rebellion and abuse of power, adding to the political tension surrounding Yoon's administration.

Opposition parties and experts contest the constitutionality of Yoon's decree. They argue that the martial law lacks justification under current circumstances, asserting that deploying troops to suspend parliamentary activities represents an act of rebellion. Yoon's administration, fraught with friction since 2022, faces increasing opposition efforts to impeach and challenge his leadership.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump's Controversial Plan to End Birthright Citizenship

Trump's Controversial Plan to End Birthright Citizenship

 United States
2
Kash Patel's Historic Nomination to Lead FBI Gains Momentum

Kash Patel's Historic Nomination to Lead FBI Gains Momentum

 United States
3
Capturing the Chaos: Suspect in UnitedHealth Executive's Murder Arrested

Capturing the Chaos: Suspect in UnitedHealth Executive's Murder Arrested

 Global
4
Homecoming: Ukrainian Kids Return Amidst Political Tensions

Homecoming: Ukrainian Kids Return Amidst Political Tensions

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Building Vietnam’s High-Income Economy: Opportunities in Trade, Skills, and Sustainability

Economic Collapse in Lebanon: Conflict Causes Massive Losses and Displacement Nationwide

Enhancing Somalia’s Social Contract Through Fiscal Reforms and Decentralized Services

Empowering Startups in Japan: The Role of Venture Capital and Cultural Reforms

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024