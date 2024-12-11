Congress Demands Action on BJP MP's Defamatory Remarks
Congress Deputy Leader Gaurav Gogoi urged Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla to address BJP MP Nishikant Dubey's defamatory comments against Rahul Gandhi, seeking their removal from parliamentary records. Gogoi emphasized the Congress's willingness to engage in the current legislative session, while questioning the Modi government's intentions for Parliament's functionality.
Congress Deputy Leader Gaurav Gogoi has called on Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla to review and expunge BJP MP Nishikant Dubey's 'defamatory remarks' against Rahul Gandhi from parliamentary records.
Gogoi stated that following the Speaker's decision, the Congress is eager to actively participate in the ongoing Winter Session of Parliament. Posting a letter on social media, Jairam Ramesh, Congress General Secretary, reaffirmed the party's commitment to ensuring smooth functioning of Parliament.
The controversy stems from Dubey's comments linking Opposition Leader Rahul Gandhi to a US multi-billionaire, sparking an uproar and adjournment in the House. Gogoi criticized the remarks and reiterated Congress's intention to address legislative priorities.
(With inputs from agencies.)
