Congress Calls Out Modi Government Amid Parliamentary Turmoil
Amid persistent legislative deadlock, Congress urges the government to allow Parliament to function and engage in discussions, notably concerning the Adani issue. Opposition demands transparency, citing national security concerns and historical precedent, as procedural disruptions continue to impede the winter session.
- Country:
- India
Amid persistent disruptions in Parliament, the Congress party has called on the government to facilitate the functioning of both houses and not evade discussions on pressing issues, particularly surrounding industrialist Gautam Adani.
In a strong statement on X, K C Venugopal of the AICC emphasized the need for government engagement, declaring, 'Enough is enough!' and urged the Modi administration to remain accountable to the public.
The deadlock has seen sessions washed out, with opposition members pressing for discussions on diverse issues, including allegations against Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar, reflecting broader concerns over the nation's political conduct.
(With inputs from agencies.)
