Congress Calls Out Modi Government Amid Parliamentary Turmoil

Amid persistent disruptions in Parliament, the Congress party has called on the government to facilitate the functioning of both houses and not evade discussions on pressing issues, particularly surrounding industrialist Gautam Adani.

In a strong statement on X, K C Venugopal of the AICC emphasized the need for government engagement, declaring, 'Enough is enough!' and urged the Modi administration to remain accountable to the public.

The deadlock has seen sessions washed out, with opposition members pressing for discussions on diverse issues, including allegations against Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar, reflecting broader concerns over the nation's political conduct.

