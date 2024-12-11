Left Menu

Democracy Debate: Maharashtra Congress Questions Election Integrity

Maharashtra Congress chief Nana Patole expressed concerns about India's democracy, comparing it to its neighbors. He questioned recent poll outcomes and highlighted a grassroots movement for ballot-based elections in Markadwadi. Patole also criticized the government for suppressing dissent and emphasized international discussions on India's democratic status.

Maharashtra Congress chief Nana Patole has raised alarms over the state of India's democracy, drawing comparisons with Pakistan, Bangladesh, and Sri Lanka. Speaking in Nagpur, Patole expressed skepticism about the recent Maharashtra assembly elections and noted a growing movement in Solapur's Markadwadi village advocating for ballot paper voting instead of EVMs.

Patole accused the current government coalition, comprising BJP, Shiv Sena, and NCP, of stifling the people's voice, referring to legal actions against villagers seeking a re-election through traditional methods. He claimed this sentiment is widespread, with various gram sabhas passing resolutions for the return of ballot paper elections.

Highlighting the broader implications, Patole remarked, "The democracies of our neighboring countries are in peril, and now similar concerns are being raised about India on the global stage." The opposition, including Congress, Shiv Sena (UBT), and NCP (SP), continues to challenge the electoral process, seeking fairness and transparency in future elections.

