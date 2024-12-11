Tragic Turn: Allegations of Harassment Lead to Suicide in Baran

In a heart-wrenching development from Baran district, 30-year-old Shubham Saxena allegedly took his own life, leaving behind a suicide note accusing the police and a local politician of harassment.

The incident has sparked outrage among his family, who staged a protest outside the mortuary, refusing to receive the body until those they hold responsible are held accountable.

The tragic event unfolds amidst accusations involving political leaders, bringing to light concerns over potential misuse of power and political vendettas, with officials asserting that further investigations are ongoing.

