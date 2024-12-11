Left Menu

Tragic Turn: Allegations of Harassment Lead to Suicide in Baran

In Baran district, Shubham Saxena, 30, allegedly committed suicide, blaming police and local politicians for harassment. His family protested, demanding accountability. The incident occurred against a backdrop of legal troubles, implicating political figures and prompting widespread concern regarding political vendetta.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kota | Updated: 11-12-2024 15:49 IST | Created: 11-12-2024 15:49 IST
  • Country:
  • India

In a heart-wrenching development from Baran district, 30-year-old Shubham Saxena allegedly took his own life, leaving behind a suicide note accusing the police and a local politician of harassment.

The incident has sparked outrage among his family, who staged a protest outside the mortuary, refusing to receive the body until those they hold responsible are held accountable.

The tragic event unfolds amidst accusations involving political leaders, bringing to light concerns over potential misuse of power and political vendettas, with officials asserting that further investigations are ongoing.

(With inputs from agencies.)

