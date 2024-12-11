Biden's Secret Memo: Shaping Strategies for Geopolitical Challenges

President Joe Biden has approved a classified national security memorandum designed to serve as a strategic guide for the incoming Trump administration. The focus is to counter growing alliances among China, Iran, North Korea, and Russia, according to White House announcements on Wednesday.

Developed over the summer, the roadmap aims to provide a foundational strategy for addressing the intensifying relationships among the United States' foremost adversaries. Two senior Biden administration officials, who spoke under anonymity, indicated that the sensitive details of the memorandum bar it from being made public.

The document outlines key strategies: enhancing interagency collaboration within the US government, expediting information sharing with allies regarding the four adversaries, optimizing the use of economic sanctions, and improving readiness for multi-crisis management involving these nations. This guidance comes in response to these countries’ heightened coordination following Russia's 2022 invasion of Ukraine.

