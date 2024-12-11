Left Menu

Kejriwal Stands Firm: No Congress Alliance for Delhi Polls

Arvind Kejriwal, leader of AAP, has reiterated his decision to not ally with Congress for the upcoming Delhi Assembly elections. Despite speculations about a possible partnership, Kejriwal emphasizes AAP's intent to contest independently. The party is preparing rigorously to face BJP in the February polls.

Updated: 11-12-2024 17:33 IST
Kejriwal Stands Firm: No Congress Alliance for Delhi Polls
Arvind Kejriwal, the leader of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), reaffirmed his stance against forming an alliance with Congress for the forthcoming Delhi Assembly polls. Speaking in a social media post, Kejriwal dispelled any reports regarding a collaboration, asserting that AAP would fight the elections independently.

Speculations about a potential alliance gained momentum due to the cancellation of a significant Congress event amid discussions within the INDIA coalition. However, Kejriwal's recent meetings and AAP statements indicate that the party is focused on maintaining its independent approach in the elections set for February.

AAP, which has already announced 31 candidates for the 70-member assembly, is poised to challenge the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), historically winning a majority in previous contests. The BJP, out of power in Delhi since 1998, is eager to reclaim the capital.

