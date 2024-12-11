The Russian Foreign Ministry stated firmly on Wednesday that Moscow would not offer any concessions over Ukraine. President Vladimir Putin's proposals for ending the conflict must be implemented, according to the ministry.

Maria Zakharova, a spokeswoman for the ministry, responded to U.S. President-elect Donald Trump's call for a ceasefire and talks by affirming Russia's willingness to engage with the incoming U.S. administration, but noted the absence of any serious proposals that address Russia's security concerns.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy, aiming for NATO membership, stressed the need for solid security guarantees. Zakharova dismissed expectations of Russian concessions, maintaining that peace hinges on Ukraine's exclusion from NATO and Russia's control over four contested regions.

