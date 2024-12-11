No Concessions: Russia Stands Firm on Ukraine Conflict
Russia remains steadfast on its stance regarding the Ukraine conflict, refusing concessions and emphasizing the implementation of President Putin's proposals. Despite pressures, including a call from U.S. President-elect Trump for negotiations, Russia insists on its security concerns and rejects Ukraine's NATO ambitions.
The Russian Foreign Ministry stated firmly on Wednesday that Moscow would not offer any concessions over Ukraine. President Vladimir Putin's proposals for ending the conflict must be implemented, according to the ministry.
Maria Zakharova, a spokeswoman for the ministry, responded to U.S. President-elect Donald Trump's call for a ceasefire and talks by affirming Russia's willingness to engage with the incoming U.S. administration, but noted the absence of any serious proposals that address Russia's security concerns.
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy, aiming for NATO membership, stressed the need for solid security guarantees. Zakharova dismissed expectations of Russian concessions, maintaining that peace hinges on Ukraine's exclusion from NATO and Russia's control over four contested regions.
(With inputs from agencies.)
