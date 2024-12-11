Left Menu

No Concessions: Russia Stands Firm on Ukraine Conflict

Russia remains steadfast on its stance regarding the Ukraine conflict, refusing concessions and emphasizing the implementation of President Putin's proposals. Despite pressures, including a call from U.S. President-elect Trump for negotiations, Russia insists on its security concerns and rejects Ukraine's NATO ambitions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 11-12-2024 17:53 IST | Created: 11-12-2024 17:53 IST
No Concessions: Russia Stands Firm on Ukraine Conflict
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The Russian Foreign Ministry stated firmly on Wednesday that Moscow would not offer any concessions over Ukraine. President Vladimir Putin's proposals for ending the conflict must be implemented, according to the ministry.

Maria Zakharova, a spokeswoman for the ministry, responded to U.S. President-elect Donald Trump's call for a ceasefire and talks by affirming Russia's willingness to engage with the incoming U.S. administration, but noted the absence of any serious proposals that address Russia's security concerns.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy, aiming for NATO membership, stressed the need for solid security guarantees. Zakharova dismissed expectations of Russian concessions, maintaining that peace hinges on Ukraine's exclusion from NATO and Russia's control over four contested regions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump's Controversial Plan to End Birthright Citizenship

Trump's Controversial Plan to End Birthright Citizenship

 United States
2
Kash Patel's Historic Nomination to Lead FBI Gains Momentum

Kash Patel's Historic Nomination to Lead FBI Gains Momentum

 United States
3
Capturing the Chaos: Suspect in UnitedHealth Executive's Murder Arrested

Capturing the Chaos: Suspect in UnitedHealth Executive's Murder Arrested

 Global
4
Homecoming: Ukrainian Kids Return Amidst Political Tensions

Homecoming: Ukrainian Kids Return Amidst Political Tensions

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Innovative Methods for Evaluating Chemical Impacts in Fabric Finishing and Coating

Enhancing Emissions Trading Systems with Renewable Subsidies and Electricity Taxes

Embedding Disaster Resilience in Public Finance: A Roadmap for Global Challenges

Smart Courts: Leveraging Digital Tools to Enhance Accessibility and Efficiency

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024