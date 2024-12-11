Left Menu

Scholz Calls for Energy Price Brake and Child Benefit Boost

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz has urged lawmakers to collaborate on approving an energy price brake and higher child benefit payments. Facing a crucial vote of confidence as his government loses its majority, Scholz is pushing for key decisions before the end of the year to avert political upheaval.

On Wednesday, German Chancellor Olaf Scholz appealed to lawmakers for urgent collaboration to pass measures on energy price control and increased child benefits before year's end. Scholz emphasized the pressing nature of these decisions during a statement delivered in Berlin.

The Chancellor submitted a request to parliament for a confidence vote, expected to take place on December 16. With the looming threat of losing the vote due to his government's diminished majority, Scholz faces the potential necessity to request parliamentary dissolution from the president.

If the parliament is dissolved, new elections will be slated for February 23. Scholz called for unity among centrist democratic parties, suggesting that such a show of solidarity would send a powerful message during this politically precarious time.

