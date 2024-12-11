Political Tension Flares as BNP Youth Marches to Indian Border

On Wednesday, youth and student factions of the Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) orchestrated a march from Dhaka to the Indian border. The demonstration aimed to protest the alleged attack on a Bangladeshi diplomatic mission and the reported desecration of national flags in India.

The procession, comprising numerous vehicles, journeyed toward the Akhaura border in Brahmanbaria district. Before departing, a brief rally took place in Dhaka, where leaders voiced strong condemnation of what they termed 'Indian aggression'.

Led by ex-Prime Minister Khaleda Zia, the protestors decried a December 2 incident in Agartala, India, involving a Hindu mob. The group's journey included stops where BNP supporters welcomed them, culminating in a planned demonstration at the border.

