Political Tension Flares as BNP Youth Marches to Indian Border
Members of Bangladesh's BNP youth and student bodies held a road march to India's border in protest against an attack on their diplomatic mission and alleged flag desecration. They traveled from Dhaka to Akhaura, receiving support en route, to highlight their grievances against perceived Indian aggression.
On Wednesday, youth and student factions of the Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) orchestrated a march from Dhaka to the Indian border. The demonstration aimed to protest the alleged attack on a Bangladeshi diplomatic mission and the reported desecration of national flags in India.
The procession, comprising numerous vehicles, journeyed toward the Akhaura border in Brahmanbaria district. Before departing, a brief rally took place in Dhaka, where leaders voiced strong condemnation of what they termed 'Indian aggression'.
Led by ex-Prime Minister Khaleda Zia, the protestors decried a December 2 incident in Agartala, India, involving a Hindu mob. The group's journey included stops where BNP supporters welcomed them, culminating in a planned demonstration at the border.
