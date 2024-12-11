Left Menu

Political Tension Flares as BNP Youth Marches to Indian Border

Members of Bangladesh's BNP youth and student bodies held a road march to India's border in protest against an attack on their diplomatic mission and alleged flag desecration. They traveled from Dhaka to Akhaura, receiving support en route, to highlight their grievances against perceived Indian aggression.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Dhaka | Updated: 11-12-2024 19:39 IST | Created: 11-12-2024 19:39 IST
Political Tension Flares as BNP Youth Marches to Indian Border
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Bangladesh

On Wednesday, youth and student factions of the Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) orchestrated a march from Dhaka to the Indian border. The demonstration aimed to protest the alleged attack on a Bangladeshi diplomatic mission and the reported desecration of national flags in India.

The procession, comprising numerous vehicles, journeyed toward the Akhaura border in Brahmanbaria district. Before departing, a brief rally took place in Dhaka, where leaders voiced strong condemnation of what they termed 'Indian aggression'.

Led by ex-Prime Minister Khaleda Zia, the protestors decried a December 2 incident in Agartala, India, involving a Hindu mob. The group's journey included stops where BNP supporters welcomed them, culminating in a planned demonstration at the border.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump's Controversial Plan to End Birthright Citizenship

Trump's Controversial Plan to End Birthright Citizenship

 United States
2
Kash Patel's Historic Nomination to Lead FBI Gains Momentum

Kash Patel's Historic Nomination to Lead FBI Gains Momentum

 United States
3
Capturing the Chaos: Suspect in UnitedHealth Executive's Murder Arrested

Capturing the Chaos: Suspect in UnitedHealth Executive's Murder Arrested

 Global
4
Homecoming: Ukrainian Kids Return Amidst Political Tensions

Homecoming: Ukrainian Kids Return Amidst Political Tensions

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Innovative Methods for Evaluating Chemical Impacts in Fabric Finishing and Coating

Enhancing Emissions Trading Systems with Renewable Subsidies and Electricity Taxes

Embedding Disaster Resilience in Public Finance: A Roadmap for Global Challenges

Smart Courts: Leveraging Digital Tools to Enhance Accessibility and Efficiency

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024