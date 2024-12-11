Zelenskiy Criticizes Orban's Putin Call: Ukraine's Unity at Stake

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy on Wednesday voiced disapproval of Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban's recent conversation with Russian President Vladimir Putin regarding the situation in Ukraine.

Zelenskiy issued a statement underscoring the importance of unity, stating, "No one should boost personal image at the expense of unity... There can be no discussions about the war that Russia wages against Ukraine without Ukraine."

Earlier, the Kremlin stated that Putin conveyed to Orban in their discussion that Kyiv's current policy obstructed the possibility of a peaceful resolution to the ongoing conflict, though the exact timing of the call was not disclosed.

