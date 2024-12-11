Left Menu

Voter Deletion Clash Ahead of Delhi Assembly Polls

A delegation led by Aam Aadmi Party chief Arvind Kejriwal urged the Election Commission to halt voter deletions from the electoral rolls before Delhi elections. Alleging a BJP conspiracy against marginalized communities, Kejriwal received assurances from the EC against large-scale deletions, with field inquiries promised for questionable cases.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 11-12-2024 20:52 IST | Created: 11-12-2024 20:52 IST
  • Country:
  • India

The Aam Aadmi Party, led by Arvind Kejriwal, rallied at the Election Commission headquarters on Wednesday, seeking to halt voter name deletions in the run-up to Delhi's assembly elections.

Kejriwal accused the BJP of orchestrating a plot to disenfranchise marginalized communities like Dalits, alleging that BJP workers have submitted mass applications in multiple constituencies to remove legitimate voters.

The BJP countered, asserting that the AAP is merely covering up anticipated electoral defeat, as the party plans to continue its crusade against illegal voter registrations.

(With inputs from agencies.)

