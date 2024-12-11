Voter Deletion Clash Ahead of Delhi Assembly Polls

The Aam Aadmi Party, led by Arvind Kejriwal, rallied at the Election Commission headquarters on Wednesday, seeking to halt voter name deletions in the run-up to Delhi's assembly elections.

Kejriwal accused the BJP of orchestrating a plot to disenfranchise marginalized communities like Dalits, alleging that BJP workers have submitted mass applications in multiple constituencies to remove legitimate voters.

The BJP countered, asserting that the AAP is merely covering up anticipated electoral defeat, as the party plans to continue its crusade against illegal voter registrations.

