Rao Exits YSRCP Amid Allegations: A Political Shift in Andhra Pradesh
Senior YSRCP leader and former Andhra Pradesh minister M Srinivasa Rao has resigned, citing a lack of respect for party members. He criticized the YSRCP's approach and its recent defeat by the TDP. Rao, who had been in charge of Bheemili constituency, expressed concern over the party's undemocratic functioning.
- Country:
- India
M. Srinivasa Rao, a prominent figure in the YSR Congress Party and former minister of Andhra Pradesh, announced his resignation on Thursday. Though he cited 'personal reasons,' Rao highlighted a lack of respect for party members as a critical factor in his decision.
Beyond resigning, Rao is stepping down from managing the party's activities in the Bheemili Assembly constituency, where he has been a significant influence. He expressed his gratitude to the party's former chief minister for previous opportunities.
Rao criticized the party's leadership for not respecting its members politically and financially, noting strain among YSRCP advocates. He also criticized the timing of agitating against the TDP-led government, arguing for a more democratic approach within party operations.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Hemant Soren's 'Abua Sarkar' Set to Begin: A New Era in Jharkhand Politics
Reforming Student Politics: Youth Parliament Proposal
Rabi Lamichhane's Legal Turmoil: From Politics to Multiple Arrests
Bribery Allegations in Andhra Pradesh: Former CM YS Jagan Mohan Reddy Speaks Out
Trump and Zuckerberg: Bridging Tech and Politics at Mar-a-Lago