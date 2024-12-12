Left Menu

South Korea on Edge: President Yoon Faces Impeachment After Martial Law Controversy

South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol's future hangs in the balance as parliament gears up for a second impeachment attempt following his controversial martial law declaration. The opposition demands his ousting, citing an alleged unconstitutional move, while Yoon defends his actions as governance.

In South Korea, political tensions have skyrocketed as President Yoon Suk Yeol faces potential impeachment after declaring martial law, a first in over 40 years. Lawmakers are set to discuss his fate, amidst intensifying protests and accusations of unconstitutional governance.

After Yoon's sudden martial law edict, lawmakers acted swiftly, reversing the decree just six hours later. Yoon's declaration, intended as an act of governance according to his Thursday speech, has been labeled by the opposition as an illegal coup.

If impeached, Yoon will be temporarily ousted pending a Constitutional Court decision. Opposition requires a two-thirds majority in parliament, needing support from some of Yoon's conservative party peers to finalize impeachment.

