South Korea on Edge: President Yoon Faces Impeachment After Martial Law Controversy

In South Korea, political tensions have skyrocketed as President Yoon Suk Yeol faces potential impeachment after declaring martial law, a first in over 40 years. Lawmakers are set to discuss his fate, amidst intensifying protests and accusations of unconstitutional governance.

After Yoon's sudden martial law edict, lawmakers acted swiftly, reversing the decree just six hours later. Yoon's declaration, intended as an act of governance according to his Thursday speech, has been labeled by the opposition as an illegal coup.

If impeached, Yoon will be temporarily ousted pending a Constitutional Court decision. Opposition requires a two-thirds majority in parliament, needing support from some of Yoon's conservative party peers to finalize impeachment.

(With inputs from agencies.)