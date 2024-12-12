Left Menu

Blinken's Middle East Mission: Shaping Syria's Future

U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken met King Abdullah in Jordan as part of his Middle East tour focused on Syria's future after Assad's overthrow. Blinken aims to address key issues in Syria, from securing chemical weapons to ensuring humanitarian aid, while also meeting with other regional leaders.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 12-12-2024 16:53 IST | Created: 12-12-2024 16:53 IST
Antony Blinken

U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken engaged in talks with Jordan's King Abdullah in Aqaba on Thursday, marking the start of his critical Middle East tour aimed at discussing Syria in the wake of Bashar al-Assad's removal.

Blinken outlined the U.S. vision for Syria's political future, emphasizing the need for a legitimate, inclusive, and non-sectarian government. His agenda includes securing Syria's chemical weapons, facilitating humanitarian aid, and preventing the nation from becoming a terrorist haven, according to the State Department.

The visit follows pivotal developments in Damascus, where rebel group Hayat Tahrir al-Sham has assumed a critical role. Blinken is also set to meet Jordan's Foreign Minister and will address ongoing conflicts in Gaza and Lebanon.

(With inputs from agencies.)

