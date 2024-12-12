Blinken's Middle East Mission: Shaping Syria's Future

U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken engaged in talks with Jordan's King Abdullah in Aqaba on Thursday, marking the start of his critical Middle East tour aimed at discussing Syria in the wake of Bashar al-Assad's removal.

Blinken outlined the U.S. vision for Syria's political future, emphasizing the need for a legitimate, inclusive, and non-sectarian government. His agenda includes securing Syria's chemical weapons, facilitating humanitarian aid, and preventing the nation from becoming a terrorist haven, according to the State Department.

The visit follows pivotal developments in Damascus, where rebel group Hayat Tahrir al-Sham has assumed a critical role. Blinken is also set to meet Jordan's Foreign Minister and will address ongoing conflicts in Gaza and Lebanon.

