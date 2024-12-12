Debate Over 'One Nation, One Election' Intensifies with Criticism from Punjab CM

Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann has voiced skepticism over the central government's 'one nation, one election' policy, arguing that the concept lacks practical implementation. Addressing reporters, Mann highlighted the failure to hold simultaneous elections even in two states.

The Chief Minister's criticism comes as the Union Cabinet, under Prime Minister Narendra Modi, greenlit related bills for potential introduction in the ongoing Parliament session. Mann questioned why regional issues are being overlooked and demanded a similar focus on education and health.

Mann pointed to recent separate elections in Punjab and Uttar Pradesh as evidence of the central government's inconsistent approach. Furthermore, Mann criticized the continuous disruptions in Parliament and addressed the recent attack on Akali leader Sukhbir Singh Badal, stating that Punjab Police are investigating.

