Left Menu

Debate Over 'One Nation, One Election' Intensifies with Criticism from Punjab CM

Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann criticizes the BJP-led central government's 'one nation, one election' idea, questioning its feasibility and intentions. He highlights inconsistencies in its implementation and emphasizes the neglect of regional parties' issues. Mann also mentions disruptions in Parliament and an attack on Akali leader Sukhbir Singh Badal.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 12-12-2024 18:44 IST | Created: 12-12-2024 18:44 IST
Debate Over 'One Nation, One Election' Intensifies with Criticism from Punjab CM
Punjab Chief Minister
  • Country:
  • India

Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann has voiced skepticism over the central government's 'one nation, one election' policy, arguing that the concept lacks practical implementation. Addressing reporters, Mann highlighted the failure to hold simultaneous elections even in two states.

The Chief Minister's criticism comes as the Union Cabinet, under Prime Minister Narendra Modi, greenlit related bills for potential introduction in the ongoing Parliament session. Mann questioned why regional issues are being overlooked and demanded a similar focus on education and health.

Mann pointed to recent separate elections in Punjab and Uttar Pradesh as evidence of the central government's inconsistent approach. Furthermore, Mann criticized the continuous disruptions in Parliament and addressed the recent attack on Akali leader Sukhbir Singh Badal, stating that Punjab Police are investigating.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Bashar al-Assad's Asylum: Russia's Strategic Move

Bashar al-Assad's Asylum: Russia's Strategic Move

 Global
2
Rising Tensions: China's Naval Movements Under Scrutiny

Rising Tensions: China's Naval Movements Under Scrutiny

 Global
3
Trump Taps Guilfoyle and Barrack for Diplomatic Roles

Trump Taps Guilfoyle and Barrack for Diplomatic Roles

 Global
4
Justice Department's Subpoena Storm: Congressional Oversight at Risk

Justice Department's Subpoena Storm: Congressional Oversight at Risk

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Monitoring Systems and Global Aid Saved Lives in Argentina During the Pandemic

From Cash to Digital: Indonesia’s Journey to Inclusive Government-to-Person Payments

Disasters in Conflict Zones: Insights on Recovery Delays in Mozambique and Nigeria

Innovative Budgeting Strategies to Mitigate Fiscal Risks of Climate-Driven Disasters

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024