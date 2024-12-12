Global Leaders Eye Trump's Historic Inauguration

U.S. President-elect Donald Trump has extended invitations to Chinese President Xi Jinping and other foreign dignitaries for his inauguration ceremony, scheduled for next month in Washington, a spokesperson from Trump's transition team confirmed on Thursday. The move underscores Trump's commitment to engaging with global leaders, including those from rival nations.

When questioned about whether President Xi had accepted the invitation, Karoline Leavitt, a spokesperson for Trump, told Fox News that the response was still pending. Although specific names were not disclosed, Leavitt emphasized Trump's readiness to communicate with both allies and adversaries alike, asserting his dedication to prioritizing American interests.

The Kremlin reported on Thursday that it had not yet received an invitation to the Jan. 20 inauguration. According to CBS News, Trump's invitation to Xi was extended shortly after the Nov. 5 presidential election. Meanwhile, the Chinese embassy in Washington did not comment when approached by Reuters for a statement.

(With inputs from agencies.)