Trump's Controversial Stance on U.S.-Ukraine Missile Policy

President-elect Donald Trump has expressed strong disapproval of Ukraine's deployment of U.S.-supplied missiles into Russian territories. This stance, revealed during a Time magazine interview published on Thursday, indicates a possible re-evaluation of the U.S.'s current policy on Ukraine.

Trump described the ongoing military actions as 'crazy' and expressed his vehement disagreement with launching missiles deep into Russia. He questioned the strategy, viewing it as an unnecessary escalation of conflict that exacerbates the war.

These remarks coincide with Trump being named Time's 'Person of the Year', highlighting his potential to shift U.S. foreign policy even before taking office officially.

(With inputs from agencies.)