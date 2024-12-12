Left Menu

Trump's Controversial Stance on U.S.-Ukraine Missile Policy

President-elect Donald Trump criticized Ukraine's use of U.S.-supplied missiles against Russia, hinting at a potential shift in U.S. foreign policy. In a Time magazine interview, Trump described the missile attacks as unnecessarily escalating the conflict, coinciding with his 'Person of the Year' accolade.

Updated: 12-12-2024 19:24 IST
President-elect Donald Trump has expressed strong disapproval of Ukraine's deployment of U.S.-supplied missiles into Russian territories. This stance, revealed during a Time magazine interview published on Thursday, indicates a possible re-evaluation of the U.S.'s current policy on Ukraine.

Trump described the ongoing military actions as 'crazy' and expressed his vehement disagreement with launching missiles deep into Russia. He questioned the strategy, viewing it as an unnecessary escalation of conflict that exacerbates the war.

These remarks coincide with Trump being named Time's 'Person of the Year', highlighting his potential to shift U.S. foreign policy even before taking office officially.

