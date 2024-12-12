Poland Resists Military Deployment in Ukraine

During a press conference in Warsaw, Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk announced that Poland currently has no intentions of dispatching troops to Ukraine, even if a ceasefire is negotiated. Tusk assured that any decisions about military involvement would originate from Warsaw.

The Polish Prime Minister spoke alongside French President Emmanuel Macron, highlighting collaborative efforts between Poland and France toward formulating a solution to prevent the resurgence of conflict in Ukraine. Tusk stressed the necessity of safeguarding both European and Ukrainian interests should an agreement be achieved.

The remarks by Tusk underscore Poland's cautious stance concerning direct military involvement abroad and reflect a broader strategy of regional diplomacy and alliances aimed at stabilizing the situation within Eastern Europe.

(With inputs from agencies.)