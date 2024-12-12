Donald Trump's Historic Return Ignites Wall Street

Donald Trump, now once again in the political spotlight as the President-elect, marked his return with a notable appearance at the New York Stock Exchange. Thursday morning saw Trump ringing the opening bell—an inaugural occasion for him—capped by his recent Time magazine recognition as their 2024 Person of the Year.

Accompanied by family and future administration members, Trump congratulated some of his appointees and reinforced his pledge for government reforms, including fast-tracked project permits. His rhetoric highlights promises of economic rejuvenation under his administration.

Trump's second Time accolade comes after years since his first recognition in 2016. Time editor Sam Jacobs acknowledged Trump's overwhelming influence in reshaping American political discourse, setting the stage for intensified political reverberations on the world stage.

(With inputs from agencies.)