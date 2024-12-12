Left Menu

BJP Plans Ram Temple; Sparks Political Dispute in Murshidabad

The BJP's Murshidabad unit plans to build a Ram temple in Berhampore following TMC MLA Humayun Kabir's proposal for a Babri Masjid-modelled mosque in Beldanga, sparking political tension. Scheduled for January 22, 2025, the temple aims to appeal to the district's Hindu community.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kolkata | Updated: 12-12-2024 22:30 IST | Created: 12-12-2024 22:30 IST
BJP Plans Ram Temple; Sparks Political Dispute in Murshidabad
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Bharatiya Janata Party's (BJP) Murshidabad unit has announced an ambitious plan to build a Ram temple in Berhampore. This comes shortly after TMC MLA Humayun Kabir proposed a mosque in Beldanga, modeled after the Babri Masjid, sparking political controversy in the region.

A key figure in this development is Shakharav Sarkar, the BJP's district president, who detailed that the land for the temple project has been secured. The construction, set to start on January 22, 2025, is estimated to cost Rs 10 crore and will be based on Ayodhya's Ram temple design.

The TMC distanced itself from Kabir's contentious statements, emphasizing they reflected personal views. Meanwhile, the Congress criticized Kabir's actions as divisive politics in Murshidabad, where minorities make up a significant portion of the population.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Bashar al-Assad's Asylum: Russia's Strategic Move

Bashar al-Assad's Asylum: Russia's Strategic Move

 Global
2
Rising Tensions: China's Naval Movements Under Scrutiny

Rising Tensions: China's Naval Movements Under Scrutiny

 Global
3
Trump Taps Guilfoyle and Barrack for Diplomatic Roles

Trump Taps Guilfoyle and Barrack for Diplomatic Roles

 Global
4
Justice Department's Subpoena Storm: Congressional Oversight at Risk

Justice Department's Subpoena Storm: Congressional Oversight at Risk

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Monitoring Systems and Global Aid Saved Lives in Argentina During the Pandemic

From Cash to Digital: Indonesia’s Journey to Inclusive Government-to-Person Payments

Disasters in Conflict Zones: Insights on Recovery Delays in Mozambique and Nigeria

Innovative Budgeting Strategies to Mitigate Fiscal Risks of Climate-Driven Disasters

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024