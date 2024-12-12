BJP Plans Ram Temple; Sparks Political Dispute in Murshidabad
The BJP's Murshidabad unit plans to build a Ram temple in Berhampore following TMC MLA Humayun Kabir's proposal for a Babri Masjid-modelled mosque in Beldanga, sparking political tension. Scheduled for January 22, 2025, the temple aims to appeal to the district's Hindu community.
- Country:
- India
The Bharatiya Janata Party's (BJP) Murshidabad unit has announced an ambitious plan to build a Ram temple in Berhampore. This comes shortly after TMC MLA Humayun Kabir proposed a mosque in Beldanga, modeled after the Babri Masjid, sparking political controversy in the region.
A key figure in this development is Shakharav Sarkar, the BJP's district president, who detailed that the land for the temple project has been secured. The construction, set to start on January 22, 2025, is estimated to cost Rs 10 crore and will be based on Ayodhya's Ram temple design.
The TMC distanced itself from Kabir's contentious statements, emphasizing they reflected personal views. Meanwhile, the Congress criticized Kabir's actions as divisive politics in Murshidabad, where minorities make up a significant portion of the population.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Controversy Erupts as TMC MLA Kabir Faces Disciplinary Action
Political Sparks Fly: Invitation to TMC Amid By-Election Fallout
Extended Discussions: TMC MP Applauds Waqf Bill Review Delay
SC grants bail to ex-TMC youth leader Kuntal Ghosh in CBI case related to WB primary school recruitment scam.
TMC Protests Central Delay on Aparajita Bill for Women's Safety