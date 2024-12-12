BJP Plans Ram Temple; Sparks Political Dispute in Murshidabad

The Bharatiya Janata Party's (BJP) Murshidabad unit has announced an ambitious plan to build a Ram temple in Berhampore. This comes shortly after TMC MLA Humayun Kabir proposed a mosque in Beldanga, modeled after the Babri Masjid, sparking political controversy in the region.

A key figure in this development is Shakharav Sarkar, the BJP's district president, who detailed that the land for the temple project has been secured. The construction, set to start on January 22, 2025, is estimated to cost Rs 10 crore and will be based on Ayodhya's Ram temple design.

The TMC distanced itself from Kabir's contentious statements, emphasizing they reflected personal views. Meanwhile, the Congress criticized Kabir's actions as divisive politics in Murshidabad, where minorities make up a significant portion of the population.

