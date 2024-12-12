Trump Talks Missiles, Vaccines, and More in Exclusive Interview
In a recent interview, President-elect Donald Trump discussed his views on several key topics including Ukraine's missile use, childhood vaccinations, deportation of migrants with military assistance, and more. He expressed doubts about vaccine safety, detailed plans for handling immigration, and shared opinions on Middle East peace and abortion rights.
In an exclusive interview with Time magazine, President-elect Donald Trump shared his strong disapproval of Ukraine's use of U.S.-supplied missiles for strikes deep into Russian territory, emphasizing that such actions escalate tensions.
Trump also broached the controversial topic of childhood vaccinations, suggesting he could halt some programs if deemed dangerous, while indicating he would take guidance from Robert F. Kennedy Jr., a known vaccine skeptic. On immigration, Trump outlined plans to use military force for deportation, guard the borders, and possibly build more detention camps.
Regarding the Middle East, Trump maintained he is committed to achieving lasting peace and supports any solution that would fulfill this goal. Additionally, he assured the preservation of access to abortion pills and considered pardoning Jan. 6 defendants on a case-by-case basis.
(With inputs from agencies.)
