Trump's Bold Move: Inviting Xi Jinping to the Inauguration Sparks Diplomatic Stir

President-elect Donald Trump has extended a surprising invitation to Chinese President Xi Jinping to attend his upcoming inauguration. This diplomatic gesture occurs as Trump threatens significant tariffs on Chinese goods, exemplifying his strategy of negotiating with both allies and adversaries.

Karoline Leavitt, Trump's incoming press secretary, confirmed the invitation but noted uncertainty about Xi's attendance. Trump's approach to foreign policy mirrors business negotiations, aiming to leverage the United States' relationships with competitors for favorable terms.

Reactions to the invitation have been mixed. Some view it as a potential diplomatic breakthrough, while others, including historians, question the appropriateness of inviting adversarial leaders. The move aligns with Trump's brand as a dealmaker, yet poses questions about American values in foreign policy.

(With inputs from agencies.)