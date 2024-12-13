Trump Backs Dockworkers Against Automation Threat
President-elect Donald Trump supports the anti-automation stance of dockworkers on the U.S. East and Gulf Coasts, highlighting the issue's impact on American jobs. The labor talks, involving the ILA and USMX, face a January 15 deadline. Trump emphasized the need to prioritize American workers over automation.
In a significant development, President-elect Donald Trump has expressed his support for union dockworkers on the U.S. East and Gulf Coasts who oppose automation. The labor talks between the International Longshoremen's Association (ILA) and the United States Maritime Alliance (USMX) remain deadlocked, with a crucial January 15 deadline looming.
The ILA argues that automation threatens jobs, while employers contend it is essential to maintain competitiveness in the global economy. Trump's statement, made through a post on Truth Social, emphasized the adverse effects automation projects have on American workers, particularly longshoremen.
Following a recent meeting with ILA head Harold Daggett, Trump urged foreign shipping companies to invest in American dockworkers rather than costly automation. The White House also played a role in resolving a recent strike, resulting in a significant wage increase for workers. As discussions continue, the debate over automation versus job security remains front and center.
(With inputs from agencies.)
