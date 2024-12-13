Left Menu

Swarna Andhra-2047: Crafting a Golden Future for Andhra Pradesh

Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu has launched the 'Swarna Andhra-2047' vision, designed to create a prosperous and happy Andhra Pradesh by 2047. It outlines ten foundational principles to drive the state’s development towards a landmark in Indian history, merging technological advances with economic growth.

  • Country:
  • India

In a bid to propel Andhra Pradesh into a prosperous future, Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu unveiled the ambitious 'Swarna Andhra-2047' vision document. Presented during a public event at the Indira Gandhi Municipal Stadium, the blueprint sets out to transform the state by 2047, coinciding with the centenary of India's independence.

Naidu's plan is centered around ten core principles including zero poverty, employment enhancement, water security, and leveraging deep tech. These initiatives aim to position Andhra Pradesh as a hub of innovation and economic growth. The vision has prompted extensive consultations across multiple levels of governance and community engagement.

The Chief Minister seeks to engage citizens in the process, inviting suggestions to achieve economic milestones such as a GSDP of USD 2.4 trillion and a per capita income of over USD 43,000 by 2047. This collective effort aims to ensure the state's status as a leader in prosperity and well-being.

