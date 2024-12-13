Left Menu

Tensions Erupt in Belagavi: Panchamasali Protest Turns Violent

Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah justified police action against Panchamasali protesters as they turned violent, causing casualties. The protesters were demanding a 2A reservation. Siddaramaiah reaffirmed commitment to law and constitution, urging peaceful protests and advising the community to present demands to the Permanent Commission for Backward Classes.

Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Tuesday defended the police's decision to resort to lathi charge on Panchamasali protesters in Belagavi, citing a need to maintain law and order as protests turned violent.

The incident, which resulted in injuries to both protestors and law enforcement, followed a demonstration by the Panchamasali community demanding reservation under the 2A category, up from their current 3B designation.

Despite supporting the community's right to protest, Siddaramaiah stressed the importance of remaining peaceful and suggested that the issue be addressed through formal channels such as the Permanent Commission for Backward Classes.

