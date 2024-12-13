Political Tensions Escalate: AAP's Singh Criticizes BJP Amid Rajya Sabha Turmoil

Tensions flared in Indian politics on Friday as AAP MP Sanjay Singh launched a scathing attack against the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), accusing them of ongoing disrespect towards Dalits and the opposition. Singh further condemned BJP's harsh measures against farmers, citing incidents involving tear gas and physical force.

Amidst Singh's critique, the Rajya Sabha became the focal point of political discord. Proceedings were adjourned amid a heated exchange involving Chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar and Leader of Opposition Mallikarjun Kharge, centered around a no-confidence motion against Dhankhar. Both leaders exchanged sharp words, highlighting the deepening divide in the House.

The INDIA bloc's submission of the no-confidence motion on December 10 intensified tensions, as opposition parties claimed it was necessary to protect democracy and the Constitution. As the Winter Parliament Session continues, disruptions have become commonplace, underscoring the fraught political landscape.

