Mirwaiz Umar Farooq's House Arrest Sparks Controversy
Mirwaiz Umar Farooq, the Hurriyat Conference chairman, alleged that he was placed under house arrest for the second consecutive Friday, preventing him from attending prayers at Jama Masjid. Farooq criticized the authorities for their authoritarian mindset. PDP leader Iltija Mufti condemned this as a violation of fundamental rights.
- Country:
- India
Mirwaiz Umar Farooq, chairperson of the Hurriyat Conference, has claimed he was put under house arrest on Friday, preventing him from attending congregational prayers at Jama Masjid for the second successive week. This incident draws attention to ongoing tensions in the region.
Farooq expressed frustration over what he perceives as an attempt to silence his voice while condemning the practice of house arrests and wider detentions as symptomatic of an 'authoritarian mindset.' The authorities, however, have yet to respond to these allegations.
The People's Democratic Party (PDP) leader, Iltija Mufti, criticized the detention, labeling it a gross violation of Farooq’s fundamental rights. Mufti appealed for an end to such practices, highlighting the broader issue of arbitrary detention in Kashmir.
(With inputs from agencies.)
