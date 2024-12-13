Left Menu

Prashant Kishor Warns on 'One Nation One Election': Intentions Matter

Political activist Prashant Kishor supports the concept of 'one nation one election' if implemented with genuine intentions. He cautions against misuse, citing past laws allegedly targeting specific communities. His comments align with concerns over potential impacts on state governments led by non-BJP parties.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Patna | Updated: 13-12-2024 15:52 IST | Created: 13-12-2024 15:52 IST
Prashant Kishor Warns on 'One Nation One Election': Intentions Matter
Prashant Kishor
  • Country:
  • India

Political strategist and activist Prashant Kishor has expressed support for the 'one nation one election' initiative, asserting its potential benefits for India if commenced sincerely.

He highlighted the misuse of past laws intended for anti-terror purposes but allegedly used to target particular communities, emphasizing the importance of intentions.

Kishor's remarks come amid discussions on the Union cabinet's approval for bills enabling simultaneous elections to the Lok Sabha and state assemblies, stirring debates over its implications on state governments led by parties opposing the BJP.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
UPDATE 1-Papua New Guinea rugby league team to enter Australia's top league in 2028

UPDATE 1-Papua New Guinea rugby league team to enter Australia's top league ...

 Global
2
UK announces planning overhaul to help meet 1.5 million new homes target

UK announces planning overhaul to help meet 1.5 million new homes target

 Global
3
About 1.5m deaths a year during 2009-2019 linked with air pollution, Lancet study estimates

About 1.5m deaths a year during 2009-2019 linked with air pollution, Lancet ...

 India
4
Reuters US Domestic News Summary

Reuters US Domestic News Summary

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Role of Inclusive Business in Reducing Poverty and Fostering Sustainability in Asia

Advancing Armenia’s Economy Through Digital Innovation and Strategic Policies

AI in Bangladeshi Schools: Bridging Educational Disparities with Innovation

The Alarming Impact of Climate Change on Global Crop Yields and Food Security

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024