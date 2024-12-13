Prashant Kishor Warns on 'One Nation One Election': Intentions Matter

Political strategist and activist Prashant Kishor has expressed support for the 'one nation one election' initiative, asserting its potential benefits for India if commenced sincerely.

He highlighted the misuse of past laws intended for anti-terror purposes but allegedly used to target particular communities, emphasizing the importance of intentions.

Kishor's remarks come amid discussions on the Union cabinet's approval for bills enabling simultaneous elections to the Lok Sabha and state assemblies, stirring debates over its implications on state governments led by parties opposing the BJP.

(With inputs from agencies.)