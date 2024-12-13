Parliament Sparks: Priyanka Gandhi's Fiery Speech and BJP's Response
In her maiden Lok Sabha address, Priyanka Gandhi criticized the BJP government for constitutional misuse, sparking reactions from BJP MP Manoj Tiwari. Congress members praised her speech, emphasizing concerns over women's protection and economic policies favoring elites. The debate highlighted contrasting views on democracy and governance in India.
Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, Congress MP, made her maiden speech in the Lok Sabha, drawing sharp reactions from both sides of the aisle. BJP MP Manoj Tiwari remarked on the need for Congress leaders to reciprocate the attention given by BJP members during her address, though he critiqued her choice of words.
Meanwhile, Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge praised Gandhi's performance, stating she brought to light issues of constitutional misuse and inadequate women's protection. Kharge's sentiments echo those of Congress Parliamentary Party Chairperson Sonia Gandhi, who deemed the speech as excellent.
In her address, Gandhi accused the ruling government of undermining the Constitution's protective 'kavach' through economic policies that benefit select individuals, notably criticizing the favoritism towards industrialist Adani, leaving Himachal's apple growers in despair.
