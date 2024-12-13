Left Menu

Simultaneous Polls: Returning to Roots or Political Strategy?

Former President Ram Nath Kovind stated that the simultaneous polls concept originated with India's founding fathers, not the BJP. He emphasized Pranab Mukherjee's support and the potential advantages, such as extended governance periods. Many political parties agree with Kovind, advocating for joint elections to enhance governmental efficiency.

In a recent statement, former President Ram Nath Kovind clarified that the idea of holding simultaneous elections for the Lok Sabha and state assemblies originated with India's founding fathers, not the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

Addressing an event, Kovind highlighted former President Pranab Mukherjee's endorsement of the concept, suggesting its implementation by consensus or strong governmental support. The Kovind-led committee had previously recommended synchronized elections at various levels.

The Union Cabinet has moved forward by approving bills for simultaneous polls, a move backed by the majority of political parties, while some opposition exists.

(With inputs from agencies.)

