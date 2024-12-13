Simultaneous Polls: Returning to Roots or Political Strategy?

In a recent statement, former President Ram Nath Kovind clarified that the idea of holding simultaneous elections for the Lok Sabha and state assemblies originated with India's founding fathers, not the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

Addressing an event, Kovind highlighted former President Pranab Mukherjee's endorsement of the concept, suggesting its implementation by consensus or strong governmental support. The Kovind-led committee had previously recommended synchronized elections at various levels.

The Union Cabinet has moved forward by approving bills for simultaneous polls, a move backed by the majority of political parties, while some opposition exists.

(With inputs from agencies.)