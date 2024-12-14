Left Menu

Turmoil in Syria: New Era or More Challenges?

Recent shifts in Syria have led to significant changes. Russia is withdrawing military equipment, diplomatic tensions are rising in Latin America, and Syria itself is seeing an upsurge of national unity calls post-Assad. These events are reshaping the region’s geopolitical landscape dramatically.

Updated: 14-12-2024 05:21 IST
Recent developments in Syria suggest a geopolitical shakeup as Russia packs up its military equipment from a Syrian base, following the recent overthrow of President Bashar al-Assad. Satellite images from Maxar depict large cargo planes at the Hmeimim air base in Latakia province, signifying the Russian withdrawal.

Meanwhile, Argentina condemned Venezuela's unjust detention of a non-commissioned Argentine officer visiting family, highlighting diplomatic tensions. On another front, Syrian clerics in former Assad strongholds are calling for unity and democracy, rallying large crowds in places like Latakia for national unity and democracy, with chants echoing their demands.

Internationally, U.S. efforts to tackle the fallout in Syria are evident as Secretary of State Antony Blinken discusses counter-terrorism and Gaza ceasefires, while U.S. politicians show caution in lifting Syrian sanctions, even amid these significant changes.

(With inputs from agencies.)

